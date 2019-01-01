Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$237K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$237K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Intelgenx Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Intelgenx Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB:IGXT) reporting earnings?
Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB:IGXT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.01.
What were Intelgenx Technologies’s (OTCQB:IGXT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1M, which missed the estimate of $2.3M.
