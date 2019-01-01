Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intelgenx Technologies
The latest price target for Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB: IGXT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.50 expecting IGXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.18% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intelgenx Technologies (OTCQB: IGXT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Intelgenx Technologies reiterated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intelgenx Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intelgenx Technologies was filed on March 30, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $1.00 to $0.50. The current price Intelgenx Technologies (IGXT) is trading at is $0.28, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
