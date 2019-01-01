ñol

Intl Game Tech
(NYSE:IGT)
21.98
0.72[3.39%]
At close: Jun 6
21.97
-0.0100[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low21.54 - 22.1
52 Week High/Low17.27 - 32.95
Open / Close21.72 / 21.97
Float / Outstanding97.4M / 202.9M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap4.5B
P/E66.44
50d Avg. Price22.31
Div / Yield0.8/3.76%
Payout Ratio125
EPS0.39
Total Float97.4M

Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT), Dividends

Intl Game Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intl Game Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Intl Game Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intl Game Tech (IGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Game Tech. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Intl Game Tech (IGT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Game Tech (IGT). The last dividend payout was on June 7, 2022 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Intl Game Tech (IGT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Game Tech (IGT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 7, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT)?
A

Intl Game Tech has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Intl Game Tech (IGT) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

