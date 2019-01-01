Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT), Dividends

Intl Game Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intl Game Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Game Tech. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 7, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Game Tech (IGT). The last dividend payout was on June 7, 2022 and was $0.20
There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Game Tech (IGT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 7, 2022
Intl Game Tech has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Intl Game Tech (IGT) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.