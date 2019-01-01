ñol

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est
(NYSE:IGR)
7.83
0.01[0.13%]
At close: Jun 6
7.8661
0.0361[0.46%]
After Hours: 4:17PM EDT
Day High/Low7.83 - 7.93
52 Week High/Low7.45 - 9.89
Open / Close7.88 / 7.84
Float / Outstanding- / 116.6M
Vol / Avg.288.1K / 340.6K
Mkt Cap912.9M
P/E2.63
50d Avg. Price8.41
Div / Yield0.72/9.21%
Payout Ratio20.2
EPS0
Total Float-

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est Questions & Answers

Q
When is CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR)?
A

There are no earnings for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est

Q
What were CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est’s (NYSE:IGR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est

