QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est
(NYSE:IGR)
7.83
0.01[0.13%]
At close: Jun 6
7.8661
0.0361[0.46%]
After Hours: 4:17PM EDT
Day High/Low7.83 - 7.93
52 Week High/Low7.45 - 9.89
Open / Close7.88 / 7.84
Float / Outstanding- / 116.6M
Vol / Avg.288.1K / 340.6K
Mkt Cap912.9M
P/E2.63
50d Avg. Price8.41
Div / Yield0.72/9.21%
Payout Ratio20.2
EPS0
Total Float-

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR), Dividends

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.24%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR)?
A

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) was $0.06 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

