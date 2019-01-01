QQQ
Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd is a Canada-based cultivator of North American ginseng. Its core business is cultivating and processing ginseng in the province of Ontario and selling the dried ginseng to wholesalers in Asia and North America through distributors. The company owns a processing facility in Norwich, Ontario and its farm operations are spread over southern Ontario. The firm operates principally in one segment, being cultivating and selling ginseng.

Imperial Ginseng Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperial Ginseng Products (OTCPK: IGPFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Imperial Ginseng Products's (IGPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperial Ginseng Products.

Q

What is the target price for Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imperial Ginseng Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF)?

A

The stock price for Imperial Ginseng Products (OTCPK: IGPFF) is $0.6907

Q

Does Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Ginseng Products.

Q

When is Imperial Ginseng Products (OTCPK:IGPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Imperial Ginseng Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperial Ginseng Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) operate in?

A

Imperial Ginseng Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.