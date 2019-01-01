ñol

Imperial Ginseng Products
(OTCPK:IGPFF)
0.7919
00
At close: May 24
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.38 - 1.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap5.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Imperial Ginseng Products (OTC:IGPFF), Dividends

Imperial Ginseng Products issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Imperial Ginseng Products generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Imperial Ginseng Products Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Ginseng Products.

Q
What date did I need to own Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Ginseng Products.

Q
How much per share is the next Imperial Ginseng Products (IGPFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Ginseng Products.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Imperial Ginseng Products (OTCPK:IGPFF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Ginseng Products.

