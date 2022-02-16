CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said options traders were “just buying everything on the screen right now” related to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), with 68,000 calls changing hands on Tuesday. The CEO has indicated the global chip shortage will not be resolved this year, which gives the company pricing power, Najarian added.

JP Morgan Private Bank’s Anastasia Amoroso said she was looking at the software side of tech stocks, where margins are high and offer secular growth. A lot of stocks in the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) are reasonably priced, Amoroso added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is “a great stock going forward,” as they supply the auto companies and have “tremendous pricing power.”

Sarat Sethi chose Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), saying the stock has been flat for the year and represents upside, with Disney+ accelerating.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) as his pick.