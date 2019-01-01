Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD), Dividends

Voya Global Equity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Voya Global Equity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Voya Global Equity. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Voya Global Equity ($IGD) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Voya Global Equity (IGD) shares by June 2, 2022
The next dividend for Voya Global Equity (IGD) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.04
Voya Global Equity has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Voya Global Equity (IGD) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.