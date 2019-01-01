ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Voya Global Equity
(NYSE:IGD)
5.68
0.02[0.35%]
At close: Jun 6
5.6637
-0.0163[-0.29%]
After Hours: 4:17PM EDT
Day High/Low5.65 - 5.71
52 Week High/Low5.39 - 6.37
Open / Close5.7 / 5.68
Float / Outstanding- / 80.7M
Vol / Avg.213.2K / 220.2K
Mkt Cap458.5M
P/E6.99
50d Avg. Price5.74
Div / Yield0.48/8.48%
Payout Ratio59.26
EPS0
Total Float-

Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD), Dividends

Voya Global Equity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Voya Global Equity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.65%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Voya Global Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Voya Global Equity (IGD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voya Global Equity. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Voya Global Equity (IGD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Voya Global Equity ($IGD) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Voya Global Equity (IGD) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Voya Global Equity (IGD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Voya Global Equity (IGD) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD)?
A

Voya Global Equity has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Voya Global Equity (IGD) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.