Intact Financial
(OTCPK:IFCZF)
148.12
1.19[0.81%]
At close: Jun 6
Day High/Low148.12 - 148.4
52 Week High/Low123.42 - 152.57
Open / Close148.4 / 148.12
Float / Outstanding- / 175.9M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 2K
Mkt Cap26.1B
P/E16.3
50d Avg. Price142.39
Div / Yield3.07/2.09%
Payout Ratio31.26
EPS2.53
Total Float-

Intact Financial (OTC:IFCZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Intact Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Intact Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Intact Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Intact Financial

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF)?
A

There are no earnings for Intact Financial

Q
What were Intact Financial’s (OTCPK:IFCZF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Intact Financial

