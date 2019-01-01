|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intact Financial (OTCPK: IFCZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intact Financial.
There is no analysis for Intact Financial
The stock price for Intact Financial (OTCPK: IFCZF) is $141.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2018.
Intact Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intact Financial.
Intact Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.