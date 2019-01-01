ñol

Intact Financial
(OTCPK:IFCZF)
148.12
1.19[0.81%]
At close: Jun 6
144.7467
-3.3733[-2.28%]
After Hours: 8:47AM EDT
Day High/Low148.12 - 148.4
52 Week High/Low123.42 - 152.57
Open / Close148.4 / 148.12
Float / Outstanding- / 175.9M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 2K
Mkt Cap26.1B
P/E16.3
50d Avg. Price142.39
Div / Yield3.07/2.09%
Payout Ratio31.26
EPS2.53
Total Float-

Intact Financial (OTC:IFCZF), Dividends

Intact Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Intact Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.60%

Annual Dividend

$2.08

Last Dividend

Dec 14, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Intact Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Intact Financial (IFCZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intact Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.52 on December 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Intact Financial (IFCZF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intact Financial (IFCZF). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 2018 and was $0.52

Q
How much per share is the next Intact Financial (IFCZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intact Financial (IFCZF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.52 on December 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF)?
A

Intact Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Intact Financial (IFCZF) was $0.52 and was paid out next on December 31, 2018.

