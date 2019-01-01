ñol

Icahn Enterprises
(NASDAQ:IEP)
51.02
-0.23[-0.45%]
At close: Jun 6
51.15
0.1300[0.25%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low50.81 - 51.45
52 Week High/Low48.93 - 59.11
Open / Close51.23 / 51.02
Float / Outstanding84.7M / 307M
Vol / Avg.353.3K / 505.5K
Mkt Cap15.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price52.74
Div / Yield8/15.61%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.08
Total Float84.7M

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), Dividends

Icahn Enterprises issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Icahn Enterprises generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

15.0%

Annual Dividend

$8.0

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Icahn Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Icahn Enterprises (IEP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icahn Enterprises. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Icahn Enterprises ($IEP) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Icahn Enterprises (IEP) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Icahn Enterprises (IEP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $2.00

Q
What is the dividend yield for Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)?
A

Icahn Enterprises has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Icahn Enterprises (IEP) was $2.00 and was paid out next on June 29, 2022.

