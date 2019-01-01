Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Icahn Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 715.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $750.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.85 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Icahn Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 EPS Actual -1.72 -0.55 -0.53 0.65 Revenue Estimate 2.47B 2.33B 2.42B 2.21B Revenue Actual 2.31B 2.65B 2.99B 2.22B

