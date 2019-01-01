Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) was reported by UBS on August 29, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting IEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) was provided by UBS, and Icahn Enterprises maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Icahn Enterprises, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Icahn Enterprises was filed on August 29, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 29, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Icahn Enterprises (IEP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $56.00 to $55.00. The current price Icahn Enterprises (IEP) is trading at is $51.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
