IDEX Biometrics ASA is a fingerprint imaging, recognition, and authentication technology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing fingerprint sensor products targeted at the mobile, smart, and ID card, and the Internet of Things markets. IDEX provides hardware and software fingerprint solutions suitable for embedding into products to strengthen security and enhance user-friendliness products. Its product portfolio includes Biometric fingerprint sensors, Biometrics fingerprint modules, Enrollment solutions, and others. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, America, and Asia.