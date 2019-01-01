QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
217.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IDEX Biometrics ASA is a fingerprint imaging, recognition, and authentication technology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing fingerprint sensor products targeted at the mobile, smart, and ID card, and the Internet of Things markets. IDEX provides hardware and software fingerprint solutions suitable for embedding into products to strengthen security and enhance user-friendliness products. Its product portfolio includes Biometric fingerprint sensors, Biometrics fingerprint modules, Enrollment solutions, and others. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, America, and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IDEX Biometrics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDEX Biometrics (IDXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDEX Biometrics (OTCPK: IDXAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDEX Biometrics's (IDXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IDEX Biometrics.

Q

What is the target price for IDEX Biometrics (IDXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IDEX Biometrics

Q

Current Stock Price for IDEX Biometrics (IDXAF)?

A

The stock price for IDEX Biometrics (OTCPK: IDXAF) is $0.215 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:09:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDEX Biometrics (IDXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDEX Biometrics.

Q

When is IDEX Biometrics (OTCPK:IDXAF) reporting earnings?

A

IDEX Biometrics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IDEX Biometrics (IDXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDEX Biometrics.

Q

What sector and industry does IDEX Biometrics (IDXAF) operate in?

A

IDEX Biometrics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.