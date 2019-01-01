ñol

IDEX Biometrics
(OTCEM:IDXAF)
0.19
00
At close: Apr 29
0.1857
-0.0043[-2.25%]
After Hours: 5:13AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.19 - 0.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding813.4M / 1B
Vol / Avg.- / 30.9K
Mkt Cap192.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

IDEX Biometrics (OTC:IDXAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IDEX Biometrics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$989K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IDEX Biometrics using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

IDEX Biometrics Questions & Answers

Q
When is IDEX Biometrics (OTCEM:IDXAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for IDEX Biometrics

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IDEX Biometrics (OTCEM:IDXAF)?
A

There are no earnings for IDEX Biometrics

Q
What were IDEX Biometrics’s (OTCEM:IDXAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for IDEX Biometrics

