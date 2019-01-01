Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intellicheck
Intellicheck Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on March 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting IDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 240.91% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Intellicheck maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intellicheck, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intellicheck was filed on March 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intellicheck (IDN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.50 to $6.00. The current price Intellicheck (IDN) is trading at is $1.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
