Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting IDEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 419.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Ideanomics initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ideanomics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ideanomics was filed on February 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ideanomics (IDEX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Ideanomics (IDEX) is trading at is $0.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
