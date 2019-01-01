Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$27M
Earnings History
Ideanomics Questions & Answers
When is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) reporting earnings?
Ideanomics (IDEX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ideanomics’s (NASDAQ:IDEX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $43.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
