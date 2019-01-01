ñol

Investcorp Credit
(NASDAQ:ICMB)
4.96
0.05[1.02%]
At close: Jun 6
4.94
-0.0200[-0.40%]
After Hours: 5:12PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.9 - 4.99
52 Week High/Low4.07 - 6.58
Open / Close4.91 / 4.93
Float / Outstanding7.1M / 14.4M
Vol / Avg.19.8K / 25.6K
Mkt Cap71.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.94
Div / Yield0.6/12.22%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float7.1M

Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB), Dividends

Investcorp Credit issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Investcorp Credit generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.7%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Investcorp Credit Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Investcorp Credit (ICMB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Investcorp Credit (ICMB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Investcorp Credit ($ICMB) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Investcorp Credit (ICMB) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Investcorp Credit (ICMB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Investcorp Credit (ICMB) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB)?
A

The most current yield for Investcorp Credit (ICMB) is 12.71% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

