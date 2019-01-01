ñol

ICL Group
(NYSE:ICL)
11.155
0.255[2.34%]
At close: Jun 6
11.16
0.0050[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.11 - 11.26
52 Week High/Low6.43 - 12.96
Open / Close11.2 / 11.16
Float / Outstanding699.5M / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.699.9K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap14.4B
P/E11.12
50d Avg. Price11.57
Div / Yield0.51/4.65%
Payout Ratio32.65
EPS0.49
Total Float699.5M

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL), Dividends

ICL Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ICL Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.29%

Annual Dividend

$0.9532

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ICL Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ICL Group (ICL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ICL Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ICL Group (ICL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ICL Group ($ICL) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ICL Group (ICL) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ICL Group (ICL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ICL Group (ICL) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)?
A

ICL Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ICL Group (ICL) was $0.24 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

