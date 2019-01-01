ICL Group (NYSE:ICL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ICL Group
ICL Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) was reported by Barclays on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ICL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.72% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) was provided by Barclays, and ICL Group initiated their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ICL Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ICL Group was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ICL Group (ICL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price ICL Group (ICL) is trading at is $11.14, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
