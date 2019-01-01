Intchains Group Ltd
(NASDAQ:ICG)
$6.98
-0.21[-2.92%]
At close: Jul 17
$7.00
0.0200[0.29%]
After Hours: 8:06AM EDT
Open6.680Close-
Vol / Avg.6.435K / 10.115KMkt Cap418.367M
Day Range6.680 - 7.03052 Wk Range5.810 - 11.740

Intchains Gr Stock (NASDAQ:ICG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Intchains Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$3.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$345.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Intchains Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) reporting earnings?

A

Intchains Gr (ICG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2023 for Q1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG)?

A

Intchains Gr (ICG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2023 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Intchains Gr’s (NASDAQ:ICG) revenues?

A

Intchains Gr (ICG) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2023 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $3.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

