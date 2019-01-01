Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independence Contract missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.99 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $19.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 40.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.30 -1.86 -2.50 -2.74 EPS Actual -1.35 -1.87 -2.18 -2.64 Revenue Estimate 26.20M 24.30M 21.10M 19.00M Revenue Actual 28.56M 24.04M 19.82M 15.54M

