QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Independence Contract
(NYSE:ICD)
3.84
-0.10[-2.54%]
At close: Jun 6
4.10
0.2600[6.77%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low3.82 - 3.99
52 Week High/Low2.42 - 7.4
Open / Close3.9 / 3.88
Float / Outstanding9.2M / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.49.9K / 332.6K
Mkt Cap52.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.08
Total Float9.2M

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Independence Contract reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.990

Quarterly Revenue

$35M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$35M

Earnings Recap

 

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independence Contract missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.99 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $19.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 40.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -1.30 -1.86 -2.50 -2.74
EPS Actual -1.35 -1.87 -2.18 -2.64
Revenue Estimate 26.20M 24.30M 21.10M 19.00M
Revenue Actual 28.56M 24.04M 19.82M 15.54M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Independence Contract using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Independence Contract Questions & Answers

Q
When is Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reporting earnings?
A

Independence Contract (ICD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-2.60, which hit the estimate of $-2.60.

Q
What were Independence Contract’s (NYSE:ICD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $21.3M, which beat the estimate of $21.2M.

