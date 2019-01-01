Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Independence Contract
Independence Contract Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ICD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Independence Contract downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Independence Contract, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Independence Contract was filed on May 11, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Independence Contract (ICD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Independence Contract (ICD) is trading at is $3.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
