icad (NASDAQ:ICAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
icad missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $1.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at icad's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|8.39M
|9.91M
|9.15M
|7.92M
|Revenue Actual
|7.81M
|9.36M
|7.83M
|8.64M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.09
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|8.39M
|9.91M
|9.15M
|7.92M
|Revenue Actual
|7.81M
|9.36M
|7.83M
|8.64M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of icad using advanced sorting and filters.
icad Questions & Answers
icad (ICAD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which beat the estimate of $-0.18.
The Actual Revenue was $6.4M, which missed the estimate of $6.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.