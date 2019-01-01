icad (NASDAQ:ICAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

icad missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $1.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at icad's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.08 -0.07 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.09 -0.11 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 8.39M 9.91M 9.15M 7.92M Revenue Actual 7.81M 9.36M 7.83M 8.64M

