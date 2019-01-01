icad (NASDAQ:ICAD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for icad
icad Questions & Answers
The latest price target for icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) was reported by Guggenheim on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ICAD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) was provided by Guggenheim, and icad downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of icad, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for icad was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest icad (ICAD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price icad (ICAD) is trading at is $3.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
