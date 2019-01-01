QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
168M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
17.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 7:31AM
Ibere Pharmaceuticals is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: IBER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ibere Pharmaceuticals's (IBER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ibere Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER)?

A

The stock price for Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: IBER) is $9.74 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:22:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ibere Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) reporting earnings?

A

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ibere Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER) operate in?

A

Ibere Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.