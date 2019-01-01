QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
50.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldplay Mining Inc is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing gold, silver, and copper assets. Its projects include Scottie West Gold Project in Golden Triangle British Columbia and Portugal Copper-Gold Projects including Miguel Vacas- Past Producing Copper Mine, Mostardeira Copper-Gold Mine, Bugalho Copper-Gold Mine, and Almagreira Gold Prospect.

Goldplay Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldplay Mining (AUCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldplay Mining (OTCQB: AUCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldplay Mining's (AUCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldplay Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Goldplay Mining (AUCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldplay Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldplay Mining (AUCCF)?

A

The stock price for Goldplay Mining (OTCQB: AUCCF) is $0.1233 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:40:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldplay Mining (AUCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldplay Mining.

Q

When is Goldplay Mining (OTCQB:AUCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldplay Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldplay Mining (AUCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldplay Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldplay Mining (AUCCF) operate in?

A

Goldplay Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.