Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting IAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.90% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Integral Ad Science maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Integral Ad Science, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Integral Ad Science was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Integral Ad Science (IAS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $15.00. The current price Integral Ad Science (IAS) is trading at is $11.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.