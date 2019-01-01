Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$65.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hercules Capital using advanced sorting and filters.
Hercules Capital Questions & Answers
When is Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) reporting earnings?
Hercules Capital (HTGC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which hit the estimate of $0.31.
What were Hercules Capital’s (NYSE:HTGC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $48.5M, which beat the estimate of $48.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.