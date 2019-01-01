Hostelworld Group PLC is a hostel focused online booking platform. The company focuses on hostels and maintains a global hostel database and also other forms of budget accommodation available internationally. It has developed and promoted hostelworld brand. The company operates through single unit which provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, hotel and other accommodation worldwide. The hostel booking platform operates in nineteen different languages.It has markets across Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. The firm derives majority of its revenue from Europe.