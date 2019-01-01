QQQ
Hostelworld Group PLC is a hostel focused online booking platform. The company focuses on hostels and maintains a global hostel database and also other forms of budget accommodation available internationally. It has developed and promoted hostelworld brand. The company operates through single unit which provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, hotel and other accommodation worldwide. The hostel booking platform operates in nineteen different languages.It has markets across Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. The firm derives majority of its revenue from Europe.

Hostelworld Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hostelworld Group (HSWLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hostelworld Group (OTCPK: HSWLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hostelworld Group's (HSWLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hostelworld Group.

Q

What is the target price for Hostelworld Group (HSWLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hostelworld Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Hostelworld Group (HSWLF)?

A

The stock price for Hostelworld Group (OTCPK: HSWLF) is $0.78 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:30:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hostelworld Group (HSWLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hostelworld Group.

Q

When is Hostelworld Group (OTCPK:HSWLF) reporting earnings?

A

Hostelworld Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hostelworld Group (HSWLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hostelworld Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hostelworld Group (HSWLF) operate in?

A

Hostelworld Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.