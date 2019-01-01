Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Henry Schein
The latest price target for Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting HSIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.81% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Henry Schein their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Henry Schein, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Henry Schein was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Henry Schein (HSIC) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $100.00. The current price Henry Schein (HSIC) is trading at is $84.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
