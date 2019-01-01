Harsco (NYSE:HSC), Dividends

Harsco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harsco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Harsco. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on February 16, 2016.
There are no upcoming dividends for Harsco (HSC). The last dividend payout was on February 16, 2016 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Harsco (HSC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on February 16, 2016
Harsco has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Harsco (HSC) was $0.05 and was paid out next on February 16, 2016.
Browse dividends on all stocks.