ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harsco
(NYSE:HSC)
8.34
0.02[0.24%]
At close: Jun 3
8.34
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.05 - 8.37
52 Week High/Low6.91 - 23.73
Open / Close8.29 / 8.34
Float / Outstanding56.9M / 79.4M
Vol / Avg.552.2K / 582.8K
Mkt Cap662.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.5
Total Float56.9M

Harsco (NYSE:HSC), Dividends

Harsco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harsco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.02%

Annual Dividend

$0.204

Last Dividend

Jan 15, 2016
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Harsco Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Harsco (HSC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harsco. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on February 16, 2016.

Q
What date did I need to own Harsco (HSC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harsco (HSC). The last dividend payout was on February 16, 2016 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Harsco (HSC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harsco (HSC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on February 16, 2016

Q
What is the dividend yield for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)?
A

Harsco has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Harsco (HSC) was $0.05 and was paid out next on February 16, 2016.

Browse dividends on all stocks.