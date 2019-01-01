Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heritage Insurance Hldgs
Heritage Insurance Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) was reported by JMP Securities on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting HRTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 228.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) was provided by JMP Securities, and Heritage Insurance Hldgs maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heritage Insurance Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heritage Insurance Hldgs was filed on October 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $12.00. The current price Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) is trading at is $3.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
