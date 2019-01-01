Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-1.150
Quarterly Revenue
$152.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$158.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Heritage Insurance Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Heritage Insurance Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) reporting earnings?
Heritage Insurance Hldgs (HRTG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which hit the estimate of $0.23.
What were Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s (NYSE:HRTG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $90.5M, which missed the estimate of $100.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.