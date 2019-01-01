HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HireRight Holdings
HireRight Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HireRight Holdings (NYSE: HRT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting HRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.57% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HireRight Holdings (NYSE: HRT) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and HireRight Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HireRight Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HireRight Holdings was filed on March 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HireRight Holdings (HRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $31.00. The current price HireRight Holdings (HRT) is trading at is $15.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.