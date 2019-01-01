ñol

Hormel Foods
(NYSE:HRL)
45.19
-0.57[-1.25%]
Last update: 3:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.21 - 46.53
52 Week High/Low40.48 - 55.11
Open / Close45.7 / -
Float / Outstanding287.3M / 545M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap24.6B
P/E27.08
50d Avg. Price51.52
Div / Yield1.04/2.27%
Payout Ratio58.88
EPS0.44
Total Float287.3M

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Dividends

Hormel Foods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hormel Foods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.05%

Annual Dividend

$1.04

Last Dividend

Apr 11

Next Dividend

Jul 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hormel Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hormel Foods (HRL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 23, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hormel Foods (HRL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hormel Foods ($HRL) will be on August 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hormel Foods (HRL) shares by July 11, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hormel Foods (HRL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hormel Foods (HRL) will be on July 8, 2022 and will be $0.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)?
A

The most current yield for Hormel Foods (HRL) is 2.15% and is payable next on August 15, 2022

