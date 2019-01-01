ñol

John Hancock Preferred
(NYSE:HPS)
16.71
-0.39[-2.28%]
At close: Jun 3
17.84
1.1300[6.76%]
After Hours: 7:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.58 - 16.99
52 Week High/Low15.97 - 19.89
Open / Close16.99 / 16.71
Float / Outstanding- / 31.8M
Vol / Avg.36.4K / 52.5K
Mkt Cap530.7M
P/E11.48
50d Avg. Price16.98
Div / Yield1.32/7.72%
Payout Ratio88.59
EPS-
Total Float-

John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS), Dividends

John Hancock Preferred issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash John Hancock Preferred generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.70%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

May 12
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

John Hancock Preferred Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next John Hancock Preferred (HPS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Hancock Preferred. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own John Hancock Preferred (HPS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Hancock Preferred (HPS). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next John Hancock Preferred (HPS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Hancock Preferred (HPS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS)?
A

John Hancock Preferred has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for John Hancock Preferred (HPS) was $0.11 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

