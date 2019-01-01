Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hollysys Automation Tech
Hollysys Automation Tech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ: HOLI) was reported by JP Morgan on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting HOLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ: HOLI) was provided by JP Morgan, and Hollysys Automation Tech upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hollysys Automation Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hollysys Automation Tech was filed on August 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $15.00 to $24.00. The current price Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) is trading at is $15.76, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.