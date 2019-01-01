Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$155.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$155.7M
Earnings History
Hollysys Automation Tech Questions & Answers
When is Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) reporting earnings?
Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.52.
What were Hollysys Automation Tech’s (NASDAQ:HOLI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $138M, which missed the estimate of $161.3M.
