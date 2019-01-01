ñol

Hollysys Automation Tech
(NASDAQ:HOLI)
15.79
-0.07[-0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
15.87
0.0800[0.51%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.69 - 16.2
52 Week High/Low11.05 - 21.24
Open / Close15.88 / -
Float / Outstanding52.8M / 62M
Vol / Avg.111.4K / 414.4K
Mkt Cap978.4M
P/E12.02
50d Avg. Price15.69
Div / Yield0.32/2.02%
Payout Ratio24.24
EPS0.26
Total Float52.8M

Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hollysys Automation Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.300

Quarterly Revenue

$155.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$155.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hollysys Automation Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Hollysys Automation Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) reporting earnings?
A

Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

Q
What were Hollysys Automation Tech’s (NASDAQ:HOLI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $138M, which missed the estimate of $161.3M.

