Hilton Worldwide Holdings
(NYSE:HLT)
142.22
-0.07[-0.05%]
Last update: 1:40PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low139.96 - 143.08
52 Week High/Low114.7 - 167.99
Open / Close140.7 / -
Float / Outstanding273.6M / 278.3M
Vol / Avg.567.2K / 2.4M
Mkt Cap39.6B
P/E54.73
50d Avg. Price146.06
Div / Yield0.6/0.42%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.76
Total Float273.6M

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hilton Worldwide Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilton Worldwide Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hilton Worldwide Holdings ($HLT) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT)?
A

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 24, 2022.

