Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.22/2.41%
52 Wk
7.36 - 12.06
Mkt Cap
996.1M
Payout Ratio
16.7
Open
-
P/E
11.16
EPS
0
Shares
109.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Halfords Group PLC is a British retailer of automotive and cycling products. The company also provides repair services. The company operates retail stores and auto centers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it participates in online retail as well. The business is divided into two segments: retail and auto centers. The retail segment operates retail outlets for its automotive, bike, and clothing products. The auto centers segment operates centers for car servicing and repair in the U.K. Halfords' key cycling brands include Apollo, Carrera, and Boardman, but the company offers third-party bike brands as well.

Halfords Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Halfords Group (HLFDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Halfords Group (OTCPK: HLFDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Halfords Group's (HLFDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Halfords Group.

Q

What is the target price for Halfords Group (HLFDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Halfords Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Halfords Group (HLFDY)?

A

The stock price for Halfords Group (OTCPK: HLFDY) is $9.1 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 18:23:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Halfords Group (HLFDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is Halfords Group (OTCPK:HLFDY) reporting earnings?

A

Halfords Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Halfords Group (HLFDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Halfords Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Halfords Group (HLFDY) operate in?

A

Halfords Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.