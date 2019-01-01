ñol

Halfords Group
(OTCPK:HLFDY)
9.10
00
Last update: 1:23PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.36 - 12.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 109.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap996.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Halfords Group (OTC:HLFDY), Dividends

Halfords Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Halfords Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 21, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Halfords Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Halfords Group (HLFDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Halfords Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on February 11, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Halfords Group (HLFDY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Halfords Group (HLFDY). The last dividend payout was on February 11, 2013 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next Halfords Group (HLFDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Halfords Group (HLFDY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on February 11, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Halfords Group (OTCPK:HLFDY)?
A

Halfords Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Halfords Group (HLFDY) was $0.23 and was paid out next on February 11, 2013.

