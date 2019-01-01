Heartland Bancorp (OTC:HLAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heartland Bancorp
Heartland Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX: HLAN) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $97.00 expecting HLAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX: HLAN) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Heartland Bancorp downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heartland Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heartland Bancorp was filed on July 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $102.00 to $97.00. The current price Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) is trading at is $91.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
