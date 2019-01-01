Heartland Bancorp (OTC:HLAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 19
EPS
$1.990
Quarterly Revenue
$16.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$16.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Heartland Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Heartland Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX:HLAN) reporting earnings?
Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX:HLAN)?
The Actual EPS was $1.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Heartland Bancorp’s (OTCQX:HLAN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.