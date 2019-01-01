ñol

Hecla Mining
(NYSE:HL)
5.005
-0.145[-2.82%]
Last update: 12:42PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.97 - 5.15
52 Week High/Low4.07 - 9.44
Open / Close5.06 / -
Float / Outstanding501.9M / 539M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 9M
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E171.67
50d Avg. Price5.67
Div / Yield0.03/0.49%
Payout Ratio116.67
EPS0.01
Total Float501.9M

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), Dividends

Hecla Mining issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hecla Mining generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.56%

Annual Dividend

$0.0252

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hecla Mining Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hecla Mining (HL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hecla Mining. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hecla Mining (HL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hecla Mining ($HL) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hecla Mining (HL) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hecla Mining (HL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hecla Mining (HL) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)?
A

Hecla Mining has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hecla Mining (HL) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

