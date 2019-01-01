ñol

Hikma Pharmaceuticals
(OTCPK:HKMPY)
42.31
0.73[1.76%]
Last update: 9:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low40.5 - 42.31
52 Week High/Low40.92 - 75.81
Open / Close40.5 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 110.5M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E11.51
50d Avg. Price48.4
Div / Yield1.08/2.60%
Payout Ratio28.78
EPS-
Total Float-

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTC:HKMPY), Dividends

Hikma Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hikma Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 31, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hikma Pharmaceuticals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on October 18, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY). The last dividend payout was on October 18, 2012 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on October 18, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPY)?
A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) was $0.11 and was paid out next on October 18, 2012.

