QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
55.61 - 55.61
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/4.5K
Div / Yield
1.04/1.87%
52 Wk
52.87 - 75.81
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
24.9
Open
55.61
P/E
13.85
EPS
0
Shares
115.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Founded in the Middle East with headquarters in London, Hikma manufactures generic and in-licensed pharmaceuticals. The firm operates in three segments: injectables, generics, and branded. The majority of the company's sales are based in the U.S. and to a lesser degree in the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: HKMPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hikma Pharmaceuticals's (HKMPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY)?

A

The stock price for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: HKMPY) is $55.614 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:12:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 29, 2012.

Q

When is Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPY) reporting earnings?

A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) operate in?

A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.